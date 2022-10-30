NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 3,618 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $30,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,863. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.