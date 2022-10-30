NovaPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $250.72. 1,526,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

