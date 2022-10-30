NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 580.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

SPSM stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,103. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.