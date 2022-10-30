NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,213. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.64 and a 200 day moving average of $247.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

