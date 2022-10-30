NovaPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,378,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

