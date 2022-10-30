NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 138 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,558. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

