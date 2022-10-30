Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $411,870.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nucor Stock Down 1.1 %

Nucor stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average of $128.38.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Nucor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 46,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.