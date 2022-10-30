Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average is $128.38. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

