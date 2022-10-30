Nvwm LLC Acquires 249 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 573.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 84,031 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 300,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,956,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. 4,464,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.73 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

