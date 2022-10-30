Nvwm LLC Acquires 985 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN accounts for about 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJP. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 1,392.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 64,302 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 5.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 370.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN Price Performance

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 380,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,151. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Retur has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $41.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37.

