Nvwm LLC Buys 348 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

AXP stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,061. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average of $154.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

