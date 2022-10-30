Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,777,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,748,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

