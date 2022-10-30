Nvwm LLC Sells 308 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 28.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.6% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Salesforce by 25.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $371,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $371,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,738,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,576 shares of company stock valued at $12,062,958. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.02. 5,055,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

