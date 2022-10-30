Nvwm LLC Sells 641 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 191.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.84. 2,017,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.31 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $532.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

