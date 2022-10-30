NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $151.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $354,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,681 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $255,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,864,000 after acquiring an additional 48,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $135,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
