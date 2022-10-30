Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0625 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $314.23 million and approximately $33.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.44 or 0.07701600 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00087898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00066454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06441373 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $30,468,558.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

