Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,343,800 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the September 30th total of 728,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.0 days.

OBYCF remained flat at $6.57 during trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

