Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance
NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.