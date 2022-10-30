Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth about $1,668,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

