Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Office Properties Income Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.10 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.98 million, a P/E ratio of 169.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.19 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,444.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

