Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $267.00 at Cowen

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen to $267.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $270.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.