Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $707,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

