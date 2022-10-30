ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Announces $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

ONEOK has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ONEOK by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

