Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.25.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.