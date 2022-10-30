Oppenheimer Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $140.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on META. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen downgraded Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.43.

NASDAQ:META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $96.38 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

