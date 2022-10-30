Oppenheimer Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $45.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.10.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $238,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

