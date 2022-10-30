Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.91

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as low as $14.70. Optiva shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Optiva from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Optiva alerts:

Optiva Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

Further Reading

