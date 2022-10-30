Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target Increased to €10.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.
Orange Stock Performance
Shares of ORAN stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Orange has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
