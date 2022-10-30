Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target Increased to €10.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Orange has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Orange Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 932,698 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 204,010 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.