OriginTrail Hits Market Cap of $81.28 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $81.28 million and approximately $910,620.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.52 or 0.31373997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012253 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.