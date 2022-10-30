Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is Ronit Capital LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises about 4.4% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.25. 1,509,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,632. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

