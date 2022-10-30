PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,637.81 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $532.63 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,637.81 or 0.07962998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.41 or 0.31415441 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012270 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.