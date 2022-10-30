Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $228.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.38. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 162.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.