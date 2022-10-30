Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $39.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.91.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.