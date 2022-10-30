Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02.

