Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.88% of G-III Apparel Group worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,890,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIII opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $921.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

