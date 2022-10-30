Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 2,954 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

