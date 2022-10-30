Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 8,133 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 247.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 123.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after buying an additional 279,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 315.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 262,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

