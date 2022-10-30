Personal Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $209.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.