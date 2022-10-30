Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,832 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 19.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

LZ opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $144,762.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,599.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $144,762.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,599.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

