Personal Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $334.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

