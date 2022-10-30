Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 9,693 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 135.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.