Personal Capital Advisors Corp Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.36 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.82.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.