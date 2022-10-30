Perth Mint Gold Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,637.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $2,637.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be purchased for $1,637.44 or 0.07912718 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,222 tokens. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt.

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars.

