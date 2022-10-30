Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.59. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.