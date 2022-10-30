Philcoin Price Up 55.1% This Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 51.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $38,209.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

