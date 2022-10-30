Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,484 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

