Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.82

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.82 and traded as low as $13.19. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 751,537 shares traded.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 46,599 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $698,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 146,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $26,017,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 188,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $824,000.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

