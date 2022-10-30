Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.865 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 82.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

