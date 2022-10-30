Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002081 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $83.54 million and approximately $45,521.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00262211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00086116 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00066032 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003361 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,420,058 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

