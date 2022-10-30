PlayDapp Self Reported Market Cap Tops $90.58 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $90.58 million and $17.33 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

