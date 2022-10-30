PLC Ultima Price Hits $1,649.57 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $3.23 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,649.57 or 0.07982009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 611,513 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

